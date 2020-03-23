Kalamazoo County Has 3 COVID-19 Cases, Governor Signs 'Stay Home' Order

By 3 hours ago

Credit John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo County has its first confirmed positive cases for the coronavirus COVID-19. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is reporting three cases involving adults, according to a news release issued Monday morning, March 23.

Latest figures show 1,232 coronavirus cases in Michigan and 15 deaths. Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed an executive order directing the state's residents to stay home through April 13. (It takes effect 12:01 a.m. March 24.)

Health officials say the three Kalamazoo County cases are unrelated. Two involve people with travel histories within Michigan. The third has no known travel history outside of Kalamazoo County. The county's infectious disease staff is contacting people who have been in close contact with them. Kalamazoo County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton and Health Officer Jim Rutherford will give an update at a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23.

At a televised press conference this morning, Whitmer announced details of her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order. "We need to get through this crisis together. We all need to do our part," she said, in asking citizens to stay home.

