Kalamazoo County Reports Death Due to COVID-19

Kalamazoo County Health officials say the death of “an older adult with underlying medical conditions” is being attributed to COVID-19.

The statement from the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department doesn’t give any other details. This is the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in Kalamazoo County. A Western Michigan University student died over the weekend at Beaumont Hospital in suburban Detroit.

Below is the statement from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department:

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) received a notification today of a death in Kalamazoo County attributed to COVID-19. The individual was an older adult with underlying medical conditions.