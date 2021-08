Eric Morris stars as Robbie Heart and Patrick Hunter plays his best friend and bandmate Sammy for The Barn Theatre's production of The Wedding Singer, which runs Aug 17 - 29. Cara Lieurance spoke to Morris and Hunter, good friends in real life, about the musical adaptation of the beloved 1988 movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

An interview with Patrick Hunter and Eric Morris.

