New Battle Creek Season Starts With Top Brass

Credit Garland Cannon, via Flickr. All Creative Commons license / https://bit.ly/3lMGl5Q

The Battle Creek Symphony, which typically presents around 70 school outreach events every year, responded to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring by offering free online music lessons to all kids in the Battle Creek school system. Now, as music director Anne Harrigan tells Cara Lieurance, it's time to bring the BCSO musicians back to the stage, and give music lovers free access to online events on a pay-what-you-can basis.


Harrigan previews the five upcoming concerts: "Top Brass" on Oct 17; "Beethoven's Birthday Bash" on Nov 21; "A Dickens Christmas" on Dec 12; "Russian Romance" on Feb 27; and "By The Countryside" on May 1. All will be streamed at 7:30 pm.

Battle Creek Symphony
Anne Harrigan
COVID-19
W.K. Kellogg Auditorium

