New Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Director Wants To Keep Kids Singing

Taylor Gudbrandson, the newly-appointed artistic/executive director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, speaks with Cara Lieurance about her new role and her goals for the 40 year-old organization, which nurtures young singers from elementary through high school with different choirs for several singing levels. She recalls participating in the Chorus while still in high school, and how it offered the stability and artistic challenge she wasn't getting from her school choir. Gudbrandson also pays tribute to Fred Sang, who retired as artistic/executive director in July.

An interview with Taylor Gudbrandson.

Enrollment is down due to the pandemic, but Gudbrandson wants to send the message that they're still welcoming recruits, and kids can still sing with each other online during COVID-19 restrictions. One of the highlights for choristers in normal years is the chance to travel to a different country and perform. Most recently, the KCC went to Costa Rica.

