New Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Director Wants To Keep Kids Singing

Taylor Gudbrandson
Credit Kalamazoo Children's Chorus

Taylor Gudbrandson, the newly-appointed artistic/executive director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, speaks with Cara Lieurance about her new role and her goals for the 40 year-old organization, which nurtures young singers from elementary through high school with different choirs for several singing levels. She recalls participating in the Chorus while still in high school, and how it offered the stability and artistic challenge she wasn't getting from her school choir. Gudbrandson also pays tribute to Fred Sang, who retired as artistic/executive director in July.


Enrollment is down due to the pandemic, but Gudbrandson wants to send the message that they're still welcoming recruits, and kids can still sing with each other online during COVID-19 restrictions.  One of the highlights for choristers in normal years is the chance to travel to a different country and perform. Most recently, the KCC went to Costa Rica. 

Related Content

It's The Busy Season For Kalamazoo Children's Chorus

By Dec 10, 2019

Cara Lieurance talks with Fred Sang, the long-time artistic director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus and conductor of the Touring Choir. After a weekend performing with a production of The Nutcracker ballet, the young singers will be part of a Kalamazoo Symphony holiday concert on Dec 13, and then host their own holiday concert at 3 pm, Sunday, Dec 15 in Chenery Auditorium.

This is the last season for Fred Sang, who will step down as artistic director in the spring. Sang shares some of his favorite memories from his time with the chorus, which offers young people the opportunity to sing at a variety of levels. Sang also discusses the newly formed Coro de Ninos, a choir for children for whom Spanish is their first language.


New Eastside children's choir brings music to an underserved neighborhood

By Rebecca Thiele Dec 12, 2013
The Eastside choir performing at St. Mary's Catholic Church during the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Christmas concert.
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

The Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus will be performing at Chenery Auditorium Saturday at 3 p.m. Some of the money from the concert will go to support the Eastside choir.

A Science-Oriented Conductor On The State Of Choral Singing

By Jul 27, 2020

Choral conductor Nick Sienkiewicz graduated in April from Western Michigan University with degrees in music and biochemistry. He also helmed the Unitarian Universalist Community Church choir and was working with the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus. But the pandemic changed all that. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Sienkiewicz shares his science-oriented perspective on how choral activity was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and why it's important to use current research to find ways to continue singing. 

Sienkiewicz summarizes some of the recent developments in our understanding of the transmission of the virus, and vaccine development. He says that even with his background in biochemistry, it's still a challenge to read and absorb the latest research published in different science journals. That contributes to laypeople's confusion about COVID-19. It doesn't help that official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control  is being contradicted, questioned and even changed by the current administration. But, he says, the efforts of scientists working around the clock to combat COVID-19 is a beacon of hope.

Sienkiewicz will attend Indiana University-Bloomington this fall to pursue a Master's degree in Choral Conducting.