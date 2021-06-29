 Plainwell Summer Series Will Feature The Founding Wednesday | WMUK

Plainwell Summer Series Will Feature The Founding Wednesday

By 29 seconds ago

The Founding. Joel Myers is 4th from left.
Credit courtesy of the artist

At 7 pm on Wednesday, June 30, the progressive folk band with Celtic roots The Founding will give a free performance in the Plainwell Bandshell, where the Plainwell Music Society hosts a concert series all summer. Joel Myers, who plays mandolin and fiddle and composes most of the original songs, tells Cara Lieurance that the show will feature the full original lineup and will focus on music from their debut album, Form. He also describes how the pandemic affected the members of the band and the group as a whole. Some learned new instruments, some became new parents, and enough music was written for a new album to be recorded in the next year.


