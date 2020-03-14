State Of Emergency In Kalamazoo To Limit St. Patrick's Day Gatherings

By 4 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

The city of Kalamazoo has declared a local state of emergency in anticipation of possible large crowds for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. According to the city, the declaration allows for establishing police zones in areas where large gatherings are expected. 

A statement on the city of Kalamazoo’s website says the goal is to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 to law enforcement and first responders. The police zone will include street closures where people will have to show identification to get inside.

Western Michigan University Edward Montgomery sent a message to the campus community regarding St. Patrick’s Day weekend. He said the school has become aware of weekend activities that would be

“in direct violation of the executive order Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued (Friday) prohibiting the assembly of 250 or more people as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Montgomery says  “There are plenty of safe ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Engaging in reckless behavior and contravening mandated governmental orders are not among them. Provisions of the WMU Student Code of Conduct and state law carry severe penalties/sanctions for disruptive or riotous behavior that leads to injury or damages property.”

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus

Related Content

State Says COVID-19 Cases Up To 25, KPS Offering Meal Service

By 11 hours ago
WMUK

Michigan health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 25. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night that nine more adults have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of them are in the Detroit area. 

Michigan Schools Ordered To Close As COVID-19 Spreads

By Mar 13, 2020
David Eggert / AP Photo

The state has ordered schools around Michigan to close because of the rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the decision during a news conference late Thursday, March 12.


COVID-19 Curtails In-Person WMU Classes

By Mar 11, 2020
Andy Robins / WMUK

Western Michigan University has joined other schools around the state in canceling classes because of the coronavirus outbreak.