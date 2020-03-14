State Of Emergency In Kalamazoo To Limit St. Patrick's Day Gatherings

The city of Kalamazoo has declared a local state of emergency in anticipation of possible large crowds for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. According to the city, the declaration allows for establishing police zones in areas where large gatherings are expected.

A statement on the city of Kalamazoo’s website says the goal is to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 to law enforcement and first responders. The police zone will include street closures where people will have to show identification to get inside.

Western Michigan University Edward Montgomery sent a message to the campus community regarding St. Patrick’s Day weekend. He said the school has become aware of weekend activities that would be

“in direct violation of the executive order Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued (Friday) prohibiting the assembly of 250 or more people as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Montgomery says “There are plenty of safe ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Engaging in reckless behavior and contravening mandated governmental orders are not among them. Provisions of the WMU Student Code of Conduct and state law carry severe penalties/sanctions for disruptive or riotous behavior that leads to injury or damages property.”