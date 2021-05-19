 Stulberg Adjudicator Praises High Level Of Semifinalists | WMUK

Stulberg Adjudicator Praises High Level Of Semifinalists

Cynthia Phelps
Credit Richard Bowditch

The Stulberg International String Competition for ages 20 and under ends on Saturday, May 22 with the announcement of the three medalists. The outcome has been determined by a panel of three adjudicators who watched the semifinalists' video performances. One of the adjudicators was Cynthia Phelps. The principal violist of the New York Philharmonic, Phelps told Cara Lieurance it was wonderful to watch the players and "witness the sheer musicianship and skill" on display. They also discussed the pros and cons of a "virtual" competition. As an adjudicator Phelps is looking for a contestant to have "something deep to say, using every tool in their box."


