Support Network For Michigan Musicians Hosts 5-day 'Spread The Music' Event

Credit Michigan Music Alliance

Performing artists the world over are in trouble as the pandemic continues to block their ability to work. In Michigan, a volunteer-led state-wide organization formed in 2018, the Michigan Music Alliance, is now a beacon of hope for Michigan-based artists who need help, not only with loss of income, but with other aspects of being self-employed artists in times good or bad.


In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, executive director Elle Lively previews Spread The Music 2021, a five-day festival of online performances to support the Michigan Artist Relief Fund, which is administered by the MMA. She explains how the MMA has expanded in two years, and how it's now serving as a model for other artist networks around the country. The festival can be accessed for free on Facebook Live (Facebook account not required), and will feature over 200 acts, with livestreamed performances every evening, March 24-28.

