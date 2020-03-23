Three Kalamazoo County Residents Confirmed With COVID-19, Officials Say

Kalamazoo County has its first confirmed positive cases for the coronavirus COVID-19. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is reporting three cases involving adults, according to a news release issued this morning. Officials say the cases are unrelated.

Two have travel histories within Michigan and one with no known travel history outside of Kalamazoo County.

The department will be contacting people who have been in close contact.

Kalamazoo County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton and Health Officer Jim Rutherford will give an update today at a 1 p.m. press conference.

