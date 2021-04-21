Transfer Of Bronson Park Stalls Again

A plan to transfer ownership of Kalamazoo's Bronson Park from the County to the City is in limbo - again. County commissioners decided not to move ahead with the sale Tuesday.

Commissioner Jen Strebs says she's gotten conflicting messages about the idea from members of the Pottawatomi tribe, whose ancestors lived in what is now downtown Kalamazoo.

"That ornamental land was once Native American land. Have we reached out to the Native American community and talked to them about their thoughts or interest in this particular property?"

But County Administrator Tracee Moored says that's been done.

"Both attorneys, counsel, and City have reached out and worked through this, and have had assurances that the tribe is satisfied with the transfer."

The City wants ownership so it can more easily get grants for park improvements.