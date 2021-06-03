 Wellspring Dance Concerts To Be Held In Natural Amphitheater | WMUK

Wellspring Dance Concerts To Be Held In Natural Amphitheater

Alexis Harris of Wellspring / Cori Terry and Dancers
Cori Terry, founder of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers, describes the potent moment when the company finished a dress rehearsal for Turbulence: Spring Concert of Dance and practiced their bows. It was a long-awaited renewal of purpose after a year of isolation.


The amphitheater at the Kalamazoo Nature Center
Yancho gives credit to Wellspring's community partners and especially the Kalamazoo Nature Center, the venue for the performances.  Cara Lieurance spoke with Terry and Wellspring executive director Kate Yancho for a preview of the June 11-13 performances. 

