WMU Waits To Set New Budget Amid Pandemic Uncertainties

By 55 minutes ago

Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Western Michigan University’s fiscal year is almost over. But the school is waiting to set a new budget because of COVID-19.

At a Board of Trustees meeting today, Vice President for Business and Finance Jan Van Der Klay said Western needs to know more about how the pandemic will affect state funding for universities and what it will do to enrollment before next year's finances can be settled.

“Nationally, many of the universities are predicting a 10 to 15 percent decline,” she said. “But I don’t think anybody really knows what to expect until fall actually arrives.”

The Board decided not to raise room and board rates in the next academic year. In fact, it might lower them to compete with other schools, said Vice President for Student Affairs Diane Anderson.

“It has become apparent, very clear to me that it’s important to be nimble and agile in a market that is constantly changing,” she told the Board.

Trustees say they plan to come back to the budget when they meet Sept. 17.

Tags: 
WMU
coronavirus

Related Content

After the Protests, What Then? Some Blacks Wonder

By Jun 24, 2020
Earlene McMichael | WMUK

This is the third in a three-day series. It aired Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white allies in united outrage over George Floyd dying in police custody in Minneapolis last month. In Kalamazoo, most of the hundreds of participants at the larger protests are white. But as people of color start to plan next steps, some wonder: Will allies continue to work to end systemic racism once the big demonstrations stop?


Bonnie Jo Campbell's Smart, Stubborn Friends

By 14 hours ago
Two donkeys stand in a stall. They are light colored. The one on the left has his ears up.
Courtesy photo / Bonnie Jo Campbell

Many of us are spending more time with our pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. In most cases they’re cats or dogs – but not always.


Music Helps Special Needs Kids Challenged By COVID-19

By Jun 15, 2020
Meghan Feeman

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all kids to some degree. But it's meant big changes for those with special needs, and for those who work with them.


“With COVID, They’re Not Leaving Their House At All”

By Jun 16, 2020
A close-up picture of an older man's hands folded across a cane. The man is wearing a gold wedding band on his left hand.
Pixabay / Pexels.com

Home health aides have kept working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Their help is essential for people who need a hand with things like laundry, meals and housework. But the virus has changed the job.

“The first thing that happened was I lost some of my clients, because they’re older people. Older people are more susceptible, of course, to coming down with COVID. And they were afraid,” Lee (not her real name) told WMUK.