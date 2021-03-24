 WMUK Wins Broadcast Excellence Award | WMUK

WMUK Wins Broadcast Excellence Award

By 39 minutes ago

Earlene McMichael
Credit Courtesy Photo

WMUK has been recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in their annual Broadcast Excellence Awards. Earlene McMichael’s series After the Protests, What Then? won the award for best mini-documentary or series in Public Radio Group 1.

The three-part series aired in the summer after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. It featured African-American activists who wondered if white allies would continue to work with them after the protests ended. You can find the series here.