Series Asks: What Happens After Protests?

Credit Earlene McMichael | WMUK

Black and White people have protested in solidatirty over the death of Geroge Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But some Black activists wonder what happens when the demonstrations stop. 

WMUK's Earlene McMichael spoke with three African-American activists in the Kalamazoo area. While the majority of protesters at large demonstrations have been white, Majyck D, JoVaughn Head and Kim Guess all have questions about whether those allies will continue working for racial justice. Find the three part series below. 

After the Protests, What Then? Some Blacks Wonder

Kim Guess participated in demonstrations for the first time, says it's no time to be silent

JoVaughn Head joined white protesters in downtown Kalamazoo, but became disenchanted

