Youth Cast & Crew Take Over Kalamazoo Civic For FROZEN JR

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's production of Tick, Tick...Boom! opens Jan 10 at the Parrish Theatre. It's the autobiographical musical of the late Jonathan Larson, who died at the age of 35 in 1996, just as his groundbreaking rock musical Rent began its first public performances.

In Tick, Tick...Boom! the character "Jonathan" is an artist who has yet to find success, but isn't ready to give up his dream, explains director Michael P. Martin. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Martin, actor Josh White, music director Lori Hatfield, assistant stage manager Val Glasscock and Civic marketing director Janet Gover each add their perspectives on the aspects of the show that involve them, from Hatfield "rocking out" with the band, to Glasscock staying 10 minutes ahead of the action at all times, to White's character "Michael" putting Jonathan's decisions into stark relief.

Performances will run through Jan 26 at the Parrish Theatre.