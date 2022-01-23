-
A petition to raise Michigan’s minimum wage will likely move another step toward signature-gathering. Its summary language is scheduled for consideration…
-
Kalamazoo County commissioners have approved funding for a controversial first-of-its-kind health program by the narrowest of margins.The YWCA's…
-
The race would decide which party controlled the Michigan Senate. Right to Life — the state’s leading anti-abortion group — backed the Democrat. It was a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder the new state budget, including a provision that attempts to cut funding to Planned…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Controversial legislation surrounding license plate fundraising is on its way to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk. Republican lawmakers have…
-
Michigan Attorney Bill Schuette has filed a lawsuit to shut down an abortion clinic in Detroit. Schuette’s office says this is the third time the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Almost 30 state House Republicans have signed a letter asking a state panel to reject a funding increase for Planned Parenthood of Mid and…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Bills that would create criminal penalties for coercing a woman to have an abortion have cleared a state House committee. The panel sent…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) People would face criminal penalties for coercing someone to have an abortion under a bill in the state House. Republican state lawmakers…
-
The state Senate has created a new committee which will look into Planned Parenthood’s operation in Michigan. Planned Parenthood has been under attack…