black infant mortality

Kama Tai Mitchell, of Kalamazoo, never set out to create a nonprofit, but says she’s proud that more than five years later her Rootead Enrichment Center…
Two community groups hope to start a conversation about infant mortality in Kalamazoo County. They're holding two public forums about the link between…
Is it the "stigma" of getting mental health services that keeps more African-Americans from seeking them? Not entirely. Dr. Arthur James, one of two…
A new conference exploring African-American mental health issues opens on Thursday, May 2 in Kalamazoo. Maternal and infant health expert Dr. Arthur James…
The CEO of YWCA Kalamazoo says “In 30 years we don’t want to be talking about infant mortality in Kalamazoo.” Grace Lubwama says Cradle Kalamazoo will…
The board has also appointed seasoned public health official Jim Rutherford to lead its Health and Community Services Department.Kalamazoo County might…
In Kalamazoo County, nonwhite infants continue to have one of the highest death rates in the state. A task force that has studied the issue says it won’t…
State health officials say Michigan's infant mortality rate is down. The state Department of Health and Human Services released a three-year infant…
Four months ago, WMUK reported on the launch of the Kalamazoo Infant Mortality Community Action Initiative, a major effort to curb Kalamazoo County’s high…
On WestSouthwest, rebroadcasts of interviews on infant mortality and the life of John Harvey Kellogg. In November, WMUK's Earlene McMichael spoke with…