Yu-Lien The to play favorite Scriabin Concerto with WMU Symphony

It didn’t take long for Yu-Lien The, an assistant professor in the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music, to choose a concerto when music director Bruce Uchimura asked her what she would like to play with the WMU Symphony. In an interview with Cara Lieurance and Uchimura, The says she picked a concerto she’s wanted to play since her student days in Germany. The Piano Concerto in F-sharp minor by Alexander Scriabin will always make her think of her teacher, pianist Anatol Ugorski, who performed it with the Chicago Symphony and Pierre Boulez in a recording for Deutsche Grammophon.

The concert, which also includes Dvorak’s Carnaval Overture and Liszt’s Les Preludes, is at 3 pm on Sunday, Feb 5 in Miller Auditorium. It is a free event.