Note: Since this interview aired, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival has changed the concerts to all-virtual.Chris Ludwa, the artistic director of the Kalamazoo…
Dr. Chris Ludwa joins Cara Lieurance to discuss a filmed performance of Faure's Requiem, featuring soprano Jessica Louise Coe and baritone Gerald…
Dr. Chris Ludwa got tired of waiting for change. So, with the help of co-producer Dr. Everett McCorvey, a fellow voice professor (University of Kentucky),…
Although there endless ways to finish the sentence "Love Is...", love of community is high on the list of Kalamazoo Bach Festival artistic director Chris…
At 4 pm on Sunday, Dec 6, the Kalamazoo Bach Festival will release its annual holiday concert online, in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop…
Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2015 sonnet "Love Is Love," director Chris Ludwa has created a third program for the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus of…
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resident conductor Daniel Brier and Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus director Chris Ludwa join Cara Lieurance to preview Sounds…
Director Chris Ludwa and Cara Lieurance highlight several musical selections of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus' upcoming Holidays With The Bach…
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus, Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, three opera soloists and the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra will unite to perform…
Note: Due to inclement weather, this concert has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 6 at 7 pm, at First Congregational Church.Inspired by Lin-Manuel…