5th annual "Love Is" concert includes local choirs and Britain's Apollo 5

Offered in-person or online, the next Kalamazoo Bach Festival season concert celebrates love in many forms.

It's the fifth annual "Love Is" program designed by KBF artistic director Chris Ludwa, who joined Cara Lieurance to share musical highlights that will be performed by four choral groups: The Bach Festival Chorus, the Kalamazoo Male Chorus, the Kalamazoo College Singers, and Britain's professional ensemble Apollo 5.

Erik Jacobson, director of the Male Chorus in its 94th season and a US coordinator for Apollo 5's national tour, phones in to share his perspective on the concert, which will end with 100 singers on stage at the Dalton Theatre of the Light Fine Arts Building at Kalamazoo College. Jacobson and Ludwa talk about their appreciation for amateur choral singing as a positive, community-forming practice.

"Love Is 2022" begins at 7:30 pm on Feb 22. Tickets and more information are at this link.