Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Concert preview: “LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE IS (Volume 7)” by Kalamazoo Choral Arts
Kalamazoo Choral Arts (formerly the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus) will perform its annual celebration of love in many flavors at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Mar 5 in the Dalton Theatre of the Light Fine Arts Building at Kalamazoo College. The Kalamazoo College Singers are also featured.
Music director Chris Ludwa, KCA member Madeline Mancuso and K-College senior and junior Drake Butcher and Alexa Wonacott join Cara Lieurance to talk about how singing adds to their lives. They each share a favorite work on the program. One piece, “Wangol,” speaks of a love of home. It was introduced to the group by Samuel Marseilles, a Haitian student studying in Kalamazoo.