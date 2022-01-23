-
Kalamazoo City Commissioners want to put more emphasis and money into youth sports. They view it as an important way to curb crime and violence, and get…
-
Kalamazoo City commissionershave approved an emergency housing ordinance. It allows service providers to apply for a permits to build temporary housing,…
-
The Holiday Season officially arrives in Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 20, with a big parade downtown.Now known as the Maple Hill Holiday Parade because…
-
Kalamazoo City commissioners heard three hours of complaints at their meeting on Monday, October 18, about the city's decision to evict homeless people…
-
Kalamazoo residents may have noticed more young trees in their parks and curb lawns this year. The city is taking steps to add to its tree cover, with 500…
-
The remaining residents of a homeless encampment on Kalamazoo’s east side were not evicted on Wednesday, September 29, as expected. City officials say…
-
Getting rid of old tires is notoriously difficult and expensive. But the City of Kalamazoo is trying a pilot project to make that easier for its…
-
Kalamazoo City commissioners have declared gun violence a "public health emergency."Rates of violent crime have soared nationwide during the pandemic. The…
-
As the City of Kalamazoo works on making its streets friendlier for foot, bike and wheelchair traffic, it’s getting ready for overhauls of two major…
-
The privately funded foundation that supports services in the City of Kalamazoo got a major boost on Wednesday, July 28.On the steps of City Hall, Mayor…