City leaders share initial plans for Imagine Kalamazoo 2035

The Kalamazoo City Commission heard plans last week from city leaders for Kalamazoo’s 10-year plan, called “Imagine Kalamazoo 2035”.

It’s a continuance of Imagine Kalamazoo 2025, which was a project that used community feedback to make improvements throughout the city.

Leaders presented draft plans for Imagine Kalamazoo 2035 to the commissioners in a presentation that’s available to watch online. A statement released by the city of Kalamazoo said the initial "strategic vision" features a set of “guiding principles” that include diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

According to the statement, Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 gathered over 4,000 community voices to create a “master plan” in its initial phase, which resulted in over $50 million invested in “aspirational projects" including building and rehabilitating homes, investing in small businesses and improving streets.

The initial phase of the current 2035 initiative reportedly included over 4,300 community voices that contributed feedback during meetings, roadshows and community forums.