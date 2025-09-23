© 2025 WMUK
City leaders share initial plans for Imagine Kalamazoo 2035

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT
Kalamazoo city hall is seen from below. It is a large grey stone building with intricate carved details, including a hand-carved "city hall" on the front of the building
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
Kalamazoo city hall

At a Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, leaders presented their "strategic vision" for the 10-year improvement initiative, which builds off the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 initiative.

The Kalamazoo City Commission heard plans last week from city leaders for Kalamazoo’s 10-year plan, called “Imagine Kalamazoo 2035”.

It’s a continuance of Imagine Kalamazoo 2025, which was a project that used community feedback to make improvements throughout the city.

Leaders presented draft plans for Imagine Kalamazoo 2035 to the commissioners in a presentation that’s available to watch online. A statement released by the city of Kalamazoo said the initial "strategic vision" features a set of “guiding principles” that include diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

According to the statement, Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 gathered over 4,000 community voices to create a “master plan” in its initial phase, which resulted in over $50 million invested in “aspirational projects" including building and rehabilitating homes, investing in small businesses and improving streets.

The initial phase of the current 2035 initiative reportedly included over 4,300 community voices that contributed feedback during meetings, roadshows and community forums.

Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
