Kalamazoo County has broken ground for its new court complex. The $97-million complex will be in downtown Kalamazoo.The County will move all of its…
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected attorneys representing criminal defendants, including those who can't afford a lawyer.Donna Innes is the chief attorney…
A man who carried out a shooting spree in Kalamazoo three years ago is headed to prison for life. Jason Brian Dalton killed six people and seriously…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme court will decide whether fees imposed on defendants by judges are taxes in disguise. Shawn Cameron Junior is fighting…
(MPRN-Lansing) Victims would have more rights under bills passed by the state House Thursday. Legislation would require defendants be physically present…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder will consider changing the rules that allow courts to permanently remove children from their parents. The bills are on…
(MPRN-Lansing) People convicted of crimes would have to listen to victim statements at their sentencing hearings – if a bill making its way through the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has chosen the newest member of the Michigan Supreme Court. Judge Kurtis Wilder is the first of a couple appointments…
(MPRN-Undated) Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen has been chosen by President Trump to serve on the Sixth Circuit US Court of Appeals. Trump once…
(MPRN-Undated) A dog in Michigan is not considered legally dangerous until it bites or attacks someone. That’s the word from the state Court of Appeals.…