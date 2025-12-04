Hearing set for Monday in criminal case against Five Lakes Coffee Company co-founder

A pretrial motion hearing is set for Monday in Calhoun County circuit court, in a case involving Five Lakes Coffee Company co-founder Jared Mark Smith.

In November of last year, Smith was charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. He posted a $25,000 bond in January.

A statement on the company’s website, located on the bottom of its "about" page, says that “Jared was placed on indefinite leave and relieved of his position and duties.” The statement was signed by Paul Smith, Jared's brother and the co-founder of the company.

“I’m heartbroken to share that my brother and Five Lakes co-founder, Jared, has been formally charged with criminal sexual conduct. And our oldest daughter is the alleged victim," Paul said in the statement.

The statement went on to say that "family relationships are strained."

"I hope as a community, you can extend grace to our family and business in this difficult time, and we appreciate all your thoughts and prayers," Paul wrote.

In a phone call, Paul said he was standing by his daughter during this process and called her "strong" and "brave".

The brothers founded Five Lakes in Sturgis. It now has a location in Kalamazoo and several in Indiana.

Jared Smith's jury trial is set to begin on February 10, 2026 in the Calhoun County Circuit Court. Paul said the family was looking forward to the conclusion of the case and "finding healing". Jared is set to appear in court for a pre-trial motion hearing on Monday.

Jared's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.