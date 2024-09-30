Connecting Chords Fest concert preview: Silent film group presents four classic shorts

The Connecting Chords Music Festival begins a two-month run of 10 concerts on Saturday, Oct 5 with “Live Music for Silent Classics,” at 11 am and 1 pm in the Stryker Theatre at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The group Silent But Deadly had its first public outing at the 2023 festival playing a 12-minute short, “Frankenstein,” made by the Thomas Edison Co. before a full-length feature of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” with a score improvised by David Briggs. Group founder Brandon Pacheco, who wrote the score for “Frankenstein” and others, tells Cara Lieurance (a friend and member of the group) about the birthday party that got it all started, and about the three additional shorts set for Oct 5: “A Christmas Carol,” “Jack and the Beanstock,” and an early Chaplin/Arbuckle film called “Tango Tangles.” He also admits his fondness for the cheeky name Silent But Deadly.

Executive director Betsy Start introduces the Oct-Nov events of Connecting Chords Music Festival, and Brandon Pacheco previews Oct 5 (at 25:00) Listen • 49:57

Connecting Chords executive director Elizabeth Start gives an overview of the two months of concerts ahead, including guest soloists and ensembles representing traditions from Syria, Bulgaria, America, Uganda and elsewhere.

Admission to the Silent But Deadly film showings at 11 am and 1 pm are free. Tickets and more information on further events at the Connecting Chords Music Festival are at the festival website.