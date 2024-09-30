© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Connecting Chords Fest concert preview: Silent film group presents four classic shorts

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:40 PM EDT
Silent But Deadly. Pacheco is seated at the piano and other members stand in a hall and on a staircase
Robert Landeck II, One Still Moment Photography
Silent But Deadly. Pacheco is seated at the piano

The Connecting Chords Music Festival begins a two-month run of 10 concerts on Saturday, Oct 5 with “Live Music for Silent Classics,” at 11 am and 1 pm in the Stryker Theatre at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The group Silent But Deadly had its first public outing at the 2023 festival playing a 12-minute short, “Frankenstein,” made by the Thomas Edison Co. before a full-length feature of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” with a score improvised by David Briggs. Group founder Brandon Pacheco, who wrote the score for “Frankenstein” and others, tells Cara Lieurance (a friend and member of the group) about the birthday party that got it all started, and about the three additional shorts set for Oct 5: “A Christmas Carol,” “Jack and the Beanstock,” and an early Chaplin/Arbuckle film called “Tango Tangles.” He also admits his fondness for the cheeky name Silent But Deadly.

Executive director Betsy Start introduces the Oct-Nov events of Connecting Chords Music Festival, and Brandon Pacheco previews Oct 5 (at 25:00)

Connecting Chords executive director Elizabeth Start gives an overview of the two months of concerts ahead, including guest soloists and ensembles representing traditions from Syria, Bulgaria, America, Uganda and elsewhere.

Admission to the Silent But Deadly film showings at 11 am and 1 pm are free. Tickets and more information on further events at the Connecting Chords Music Festival are at the festival website.
Connecting Chords Music Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
