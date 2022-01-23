-
Are you headed to downtown Kalamazoo today? You will need to take an alternate route if you planned to use the following streets:Forest Street, bet. Park…
-
A Kalamazoo nonprofit says residents who saw serious damage to their homes in last month’s floods are struggling to get assistance. The city says that…
-
Updated Thursday 6:25 a.m. There's now a centralized place for flood victims to find out the latest information on what resources are available, or to…
-
The City of Kalamazoo created this map of road closures and high-risk areas. For a detour map and other flooding information, visit the city's alert…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) People in four Michigan counties can now ask the federal government for disaster assistance. That’s after severe storms caused flood damage…
-
The U.S. Transportation Department has approved $750,000 in emergency relief for flooding in Southeast Michigan. The Gongwer News Service reports that the…