-
The Holiday Season officially arrives in Kalamazoo on Saturday, November 20, with a big parade downtown.Now known as the Maple Hill Holiday Parade because…
-
COVID-19 has messed up many people’s holiday plans, to put it mildly. But it may have brought some good news to Christmas tree growers. As people avoid…
-
Carolyn Koebel's musical life has introduced her to so many diverse musicians, regionally and beyond, that she no longer sees barriers between genres. The…
-
The Kalamazoo Singers will begin their season with "A Merry Mosaic," at 5 pm on Saturday, Dec 14 at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, led by their…
-
Note: For the holiday season, WMUK rebroadcasts this story about downtown Kalamazoo's Holly Jolly Trolley. It originally aired on Dec. 7, 2017.What’s it…
-
What’s it like to ride downtown Kalamazoo’s San Francisco-style Holly Jolly Trolley? It has long been on Kalamazoo grandfather Kelly Casey's bucket list.…
-
Both Carolyn Koebel and Elizabeth Start are busy professional musicians based in Kalamazoo -- Koebel as a percussionist with An Dro, Elden Kelly, and the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The end of summer doesn’t end the debate over Michigan’s fireworks law. The law allows the sale of powerful, airborne fireworks. And it…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A state lawmaker has called for repealing the four-year-old state law that allowed consumers to buy more powerful fireworks. The law also…