A tale of two turkey drives

Turkey drives are happening this month around Southwest Michigan. Battle Creek nonprofit Black Men of Excellence is partnering with local grocery store Washington Heights Fresh Market to give away free turkeys and other holiday essentials for community members on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

It’s the first turkey drive for BME, but Washington Heights Fresh Market co-owner Harnoor Singh says the store did a similar event last year and gave out around 100 turkeys.

“We’re going to be doing kind of the same thing we did last year, giving out turkeys and some other goodie bags and holiday essentials just to make sure everybody in the community, everybody in the local area has a good Thanksgiving," Singh said.

The event is set to take place at the market and will also feature a live DJ. In Kalamazoo, a turkey drive is aiming to collect at least 250 turkey donations for organizations who serve people in need of a holiday meal.

A week from Friday, on Nov. 21, Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries will be accepting turkey donations at its building downtown and at D&W Fresh Market on Parkview Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. KGM food services director Danyall Darden said store-bought, home-raised and hunted turkeys will all be accepted as long as they are properly processed, packaged and labeled.

“We will basically be like a main hub to be able to distribute them," Darden said. "We'll be able to give them out, give them to families, give to different organizations and have enough for for us to serve."

Darden said the turkeys will be used to supply the Ministries’ Thanksgiving dinner event, and any extras will go to other organizations like Loaves and Fishes and Ministry with Community.