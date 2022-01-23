-
In a near-miraculous resurrection, a production of Steven Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George will be staged from Sep 18 - Oct 4, with three of the…
Joan Herrington, chair of the Department of Theater at WMU, and professor of music theatre performance, Jay Berkow, share their insight and…
Brenda Braxton has starred in Broadway productions since she was 20 years old. For her appearance in "Next Stop, Broadway!" she brings that experience to…
Many factors - from cast size, costume demands, balancing comedies and dramas, to the experience value for a theater student - go into designing a season…
Portage West Middle School seventh grader Andrew Klepser and Billy Elliot, the fictional title character of a film (2000) and musical (2005), have at…
Hear Jay Berkow, professor of music theater performance, and Emily Duguay, director of theater arts management discuss comedies, dramas, and musicals that…
Side Show, a 1997 musical by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, has been on director Jay Berkow's dream list of shows he's like to to direct. Based on the…
Director Jay Berkow and cast members Gabrielle Oliva (Magnolia) and Kendall VanAmberg (Gaylord Ravenol) join Cara Lieurance to talk about what makes the…
There are nine productions in the new season of theater at Western Michigan University: everything from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to the musical The…