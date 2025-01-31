Huge cast will perform the musical "Titanic" at WMU in concert

A cast of 40 WMU students and an orchestra of a similar size will take the stage at the Dalton Center Recital Hall, Feb 8-9, to perform the 1997 Broadway musical Titanic. Director Jay Berkow and music theatre major Zeb Fulcher join Cara Lieurance to highlight the music and talk about the story and characters.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, is a historically informed piece about the real people aboard the Titanic, not a stage adaptation of the James Cameron film.

Zeb Fulcher shares his personal connection to the Titanic story and the character he plays, White Star Line owner J. Bruce Ismay. Jay Berkow says he expects Titanic to have a huge emotional impact through the music and projected images on display.

Performances are February 8th at 7 pm and February 9th at 2 pm at the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU. For tickets and more information, visit the WMU Theatre website.