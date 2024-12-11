© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Closings and cancelations from News Channel 3
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Album preview: "Lonesome Road," by Joel Mabus

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 11, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST
Cover art for Joel Mabus' new album, with his personal guitar shown
Joel Mabus
Cover art for Joel Mabus' new album, with his personal guitar shown

Prominent local musician Joel Mabus has released his 28th album, Lonesome Road: Suite for Solo Guitar and Voice, a collection of guitar-based songs spanning Americana, acoustic jazz, and country blues styles. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, he talks about finding inspiration in the flood of century-old songs entering the public domain, such as "Old Man River," "The Red Robin," and "Someone to Watch Over Me." It's best listened to in one sitting, says Mabus, to hear his "conversation in blue" between his guitar and his voice. He finds references in the lyrics to the Lost Generation, whose lives were shattered by the First World War and a flu pandemic.

Mabus will be performing live at 7:30 pm at The Clover Room in Kalamazoo on Friday, Dec 13, showcasing selections from "Lonesome Road" along with some of his favorite solo guitar settings found on 2005's A Parlor Guitar Christmas. Tickets are available at thecloverroomkalamazoo.com.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItJoel Mabus
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content