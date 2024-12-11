Album preview: "Lonesome Road," by Joel Mabus

Prominent local musician Joel Mabus has released his 28th album, Lonesome Road: Suite for Solo Guitar and Voice, a collection of guitar-based songs spanning Americana, acoustic jazz, and country blues styles. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, he talks about finding inspiration in the flood of century-old songs entering the public domain, such as "Old Man River," "The Red Robin," and "Someone to Watch Over Me." It's best listened to in one sitting, says Mabus, to hear his "conversation in blue" between his guitar and his voice. He finds references in the lyrics to the Lost Generation, whose lives were shattered by the First World War and a flu pandemic.

Mabus will be performing live at 7:30 pm at The Clover Room in Kalamazoo on Friday, Dec 13, showcasing selections from "Lonesome Road" along with some of his favorite solo guitar settings found on 2005's A Parlor Guitar Christmas. Tickets are available at thecloverroomkalamazoo.com.

