Artist Nayda Collazo-Llorens is designing a localized, text-based installation complementing the national "Hostile Terrain 94" display at the Arcus Center…
Before the COVID-19 crisis began, longtime Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra music director Bruce Uchimura asked Andrew Koehler, a prominent…
Southeast Michigan has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. A senior at Kalamazoo College is on the front lines.Maddie Odom is a licensed EMT…
No Copland, no Gershwin, no Bernstein. Instead, music director Andrew Koehler programmed Florence Price, Lou Harrison, and Roberto Sierra for the…
Silent Sky is the story of real-life astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who worked at the Harvard College Observatory from 1898 until her death in 1921. In…
Dr.Steve Feffer is a professor of English at Western Michigan University, and is a founding organizer of Theatre Kalamazoo's New PlayFest. He and…
"Theatre is not dead!" is Gordon Bolar's emphatic answer to the question posed by Paul Simon in the Simon & Garfunkle song, "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and…
An expert on sports and social justice says it’s likely that college athletes will eventually be able to make money off their name and likeness. Richard…
Conductor Andrew Koehler programmed two big works for his March 2 program with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia: the Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms, and…
Bianca Washington says theater should help encourage conversations, even if they are uncomfortable. Washington, guest artist and visiting faculty member…