‘Hymnody of Earth’ blends nature, voice, and percussion at Kalamazoo College

Many years ago while seeking inspiration for a boychoir performance piece, composer and hammered dulcimer player Malcolm Dalglish came across the poem that would spawn an ever-growing collection of song settings under the title Hymnody of Earth. Now comprised of hundreds of selections, a portion will be performed tonight at 7:30 PM at Stetson Chapel, in a Kalamazoo College premiere, offering a rare blend of poetry, hammered dulcimer, choral voices, and global percussion traditions.

Dalglish explains to Cara Lieurance that the poem that sparked the project was Wendell Berry’s "Great Trees," which he felt captured "the reverence that I wanted to have" for songs that would "gather people together, like hymns do." Tonight’s performance features the Kalamazoo College Singers led by music professor Chris Ludwa and versatile percussionist Carolyn Koebel, along with Dalglish playing hammered dulcimer.

"Great Trees" has been an "anthem for this choir for at least four or five years," says Ludwa, recounting a powerful experience during a tour in northern Michigan, when his choir sang "Great Trees" surrounded by white pines. The Kalamazoo Singers have been performing selections from the Hymnody of Earth in all of their concerts this year as a way to prepare for tonight’s concert.

Koebel is a longtime collaborator and a guest musician on Dalglish’ latest album featuring music from the Hymnody. It’s titled Bird Calls Dog. This and other albums will be available at the concert tonight. Admission is $15 or pay-what-you-will.