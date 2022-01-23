-
Today at 5 pm, Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Kalamazoo will present the 5th annual National Day of Racial Healing Celebration. It will be…
A special disaster fund has been activated to help people being hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Kalamazoo Community Foundation created the Urgent Relief…
What's one of the most powerful ways to reduce racism in America? Just talk to someone different than you. So says race relations scholar Beverly Tatum,…
Kalamazoo is among communities participating in the second annual National Day of Racial Healing on Tuesday, Jan. 16th. The city has recognized the day…
A city with wealthy philanthropists where families who started successful business have chosen to stay and donate their money to causes to make it a…
Lanna Lewis says the problems related to racism won’t be fixed in five years, but Lewis who is Community Investment Officer for the Kalamazoo Community…
Volunteer Kalamazoo may no longer be a standalone nonprofit organization -- it closed last year -- but its work matching volunteers with community needs…
Next Tuesday, a National Day of Healing debuts, and Kalamazoo is among the communities across the country holding events. In Kalamazoo, local…
Non-profit groups in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek have established a fund to respond to community needs after Saturday night’s shooting in Kalamazoo. The…
The Kalamazoo Community Foundation has launched a new strategic plan for the next two years. It will focus on equity, education and engagement. The…