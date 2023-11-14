Great Grownup Spelling Bee helps put 23,000 books in children's hands
The 21st Great Grownup Spelling Bee to benefit the Kalamazoo Public Library's Ready to Read program will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov 15 at the Fetzer Center at WMU. Jill Lansky, the KPL's Youth Outreach Coordinator, explains that the fun event, which pits teams from different organizations against each other in a speed-spelling contest, helps provide funds to buy books for children ages 0 - 5 years old. In 2022, they were able to provide 23,000 free books to families through pediatrician's offices and other outlets.
Community Engagement Coordinator Karen Trout contributes a preview of events in December and the New Year, including the 2024 Reading Together selection: Yellowface, by R.F. Kuang. The author will come to Kalamazoo in March for a public event.