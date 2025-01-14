© 2025 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU violinist showcases Brahms & Vivaldi’s 4 Seasons

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:50 PM EST
Junqi Sophie Tang with a WMU student ensemble
The Bullock Series at Western Michigan University continues at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan 15 with a program featuring assistant professor of violin Dr. Junqi Sophie Tang. A newer member of the faculty, this is her first solo concert at the school. Her collaborators are pianist Lori Sims, with whom she will play two Brahms works, and a student string orchestra, with whom she will play all four concertos of Vivaldi’s Op 8 “The Seasons.” Tang and Sims join Cara Lieurance to talk about the music and sharing the stage with students.

For tickets and more details, visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
