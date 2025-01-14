WMU violinist showcases Brahms & Vivaldi’s 4 Seasons

The Bullock Series at Western Michigan University continues at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan 15 with a program featuring assistant professor of violin Dr. Junqi Sophie Tang. A newer member of the faculty, this is her first solo concert at the school. Her collaborators are pianist Lori Sims, with whom she will play two Brahms works, and a student string orchestra, with whom she will play all four concertos of Vivaldi’s Op 8 “The Seasons.” Tang and Sims join Cara Lieurance to talk about the music and sharing the stage with students.

For tickets and more details, visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.