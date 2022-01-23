marijuana laws

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has let stand an amendment to the Grand Rapids city charter that decriminalizes marijuana. The amendment was…
(MPRN-Lansing) A new State Police crime lab policy allows prosecutors to charge cannabis users with felonies they didn’t commit. That’s according to…
A state board has approved adding autism to the list of conditions that can be treated with medical marijuana. The Michigan Medical Marihuana Review Panel…
A campaign to legalize marijuana in Michigan started collecting signatures on Thursday at a rally in front of the state Capitol. Organizers with the group…
Two campaigns to legalize marijuana in Michigan have the green light to move forward. A state elections board signed off on their petition language on…
State Representative John Bizon says it may be time for lawmakers to "think outside the box" to generate more money for roads. The Battle Creek Republican…
(MPRN-Lansing) - Bills to expand access to medical marijuana in Michigan may be benefiting from efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. At…
(MPRN-Lansing) A group of activists says 2016 is the year to legalize marijuana in Michigan. The group says it will launch a petition drive this year.…
A group of state lawmakers will try again to make major changes to Michigan’s medical marijuana system. Bill sponsors say the state’s voter-approved…