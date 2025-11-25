© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK 102.1-FM is scheduled to go off the air Wednesday November 26 around 11:30 am to allow for electrical work at our transmitter. During that time, our HD channels will also not be available. The outage should not last longer than 15 minutes. Classical WMUK will be still be broadcasting at 89.9-FM. You can still listen to the live streams of both stations through our website and the WMUK app.

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek cannabis businesses among those recently fined by the state

WMUK | By Anna Spidel
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:13 PM EST
Cannabis products are displayed at a dispensary in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Cannabis products are displayed at a dispensary in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025

One business was dinged for selling recalled products. Another had a steep fine for untagged plants reduced on appeal.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Cannabis Regulatory Agency makes sure cannabis companies are following regulations and issue punishments if they violate them.

The CRA recently released its list of cannabis businesses with violations for the month of November, The list includes two businesses in Southwest Michigan.

Multi-state dispensary corporation High Profile’s Kalamazoo location on West Michigan Ave was fined $3500 for selling recalled product on three separate occasions in February 2025.

Scott Hershberger’s business Symponia Farms in Battle Creek was fined $1,000 this year for having nearly 191 unlabeled plants during a 2023 inspection, according to a CRA report.

“We learned from this incident and it was for sure, you know, knowledge for us. There's no book on how to how to run a weed company," Hershberger said.

According to CRA regulations, all cannabis products — including plants being grown — must be tagged with a number the state can track. Hershberger says the original fine was around $7500 but was lowered after an appeals process in which Symponia appeared before a magistrate and asked for a review of the case.

“We ended up with basically a settlement of, 'you guys you did something wrong, it was nowhere near as egregious as we originally submitted. So if you're willing to take the offer we'll reduce the fee and everything will continue on,'" Hershberger said.

Hershberger said he believes the original fine was too hefty for the offense, and said the 191 unlabeled plants that made up the violation were only a fraction of the facility's total capacity of 2,000 plants.

“We had a problem with our inventory, but basically we had a room full of plants and we only flipped, I don't know, probably 75% of them to the proper tag and actually tagged them," Hershberger said.

He said Symponia has updated its protocols to make sure everything is properly tagged and said the reduced $1000 fine is small enough for the business to comfortably cover. But, Hershberger also said the appeals process to get the fine reduced was long, and added that he believes hefty fines should be reserved for businesses who continuously violate regulations on large scales.

High Profile did not respond to WMUK's request for comment.
Tags
WMUK News marijuanamarijuana lawsmarijuana dispensaries
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a news reporter for WMUK covering general news and housing. Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. She started her public radio career with member station Michigan Public as an assistant producer on Stateside, and later joined KBIA News in Columbia, Missouri as a health reporter. During her time with KBIA, Anna also taught at the University of Missouri School of Journalism as an adjunct instructor and contributed to Midwest regional health reporting collaborative Side Effects Public Media.
See stories by Anna Spidel
Related Content