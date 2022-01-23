martin klemm

-
The Brazilian guitarist and singer Chico Pinheiro, newly transplanted to New York City, spent a few days with students at the Western Michigan University…
Saxophonist John Coltrane is one of the most imitated saxophonists of all time. During his relatively short career, he profoundly contributed to music as…
(For part one of this series, click here.) This episode focuses on Miles Davis' career in the 1950s. Jazz Currents host Keith Hall features Davis in a…
Iconic composer and saxophonist, Ornette Coleman, is remembered for widening the options in jazz and helping to change its course forever.Ornette Coleman…
Edye Evans Hyde, the 2011 West Michigan Jazz Society Musician of the Year, and her husband, guitarist Mike Hyde, are a Grand Rapids-based musical couple.…
On Tuesday night at the New Vic Theatre in Kalamazoo, flutist Mira Shifrin will present 'An Evening of Beautiful Melodies.' It's a program she's been…
Fourteen year-old violinist Liya Jin and seventeen year-old violist Maisie Snyder have been playing in the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony for four and five…
During the time the Soviet Union was falling apart in the 1990s, Edisher Savitski was a young pianist pursuing a career in music while supporting the…
Keith Hall talks to two homegrown artists who are beginning international careers in music. Kalamazoo singer/songwriter Nashon Holloway, equally at home…
Jazz singer KeJuan Carter recently graduated from Western Michigan University with a master's degree in vocal jazz performance. He and four other WMU jazz…