(MPRN-Undated) It’s going to be a quicker trip for many people traveling between southern and northern Michigan. Beginning next week, speed limits parts…
The City of Kalamazoo can and should improve the way that people travel through it. That’s the message of the Complete Streets Coalition, a grassroots…
As you might have heard, WMUK is about to launch a program that answers listener questions. It’s called “Why’s That?” and the first episode will air the…
The state House is scheduled to meet one day this week to try and reach a compromise on road funding. If a deal doesn’t get done on Tuesday, talks may…
City, state and regional planners all agree: Kalamazoo needs to make its roads more bike-friendly. Last year they sought input on where to start. And…