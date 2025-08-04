MDOT seeks public comment on 5-year plan that includes US-131 bridge repairs, Amtrak projects

The Michigan Department of Transportation opened the public comment period on August 1 for its five year-transportation program draft. Approved by the State Transportation Commission in late July, the draft estimates that nearly $17 billion dollars will be available for MDOT to use during fiscal years 2026 through 2030.

According to the program draft, the funds will be split between projects across the state. Kalamazoo-area projects in the draft program include improvements to the Amtrak corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn, and multiple bridge projects along US 131. Nick Schirripa, spokesperson for MDOT’s Southwest Region, said citizens are encouraged to read the report and give feedback.

“Certainly there are projects that people are going to see or people want to see happen that aren't listed. That's perfectly normal. Let us know what you want to what you want added that you don't see," Schirripa said.

Now that the draft has been approved and published, the public has until September 1 to weigh in with comments. Once the comment period ends, feedback is then reviewed and considered for program development. After that, MDOT has until March 1 ,2026 to deliver their finalized plan to the Michigan legislature for approval.

The program works to guide MDOT on how to spend their money - Schirripa said it's "like a roadmap" for MDOT to plan projects. Although the 5-year program spans five full fiscal years, it's submitted to the legislature each year for approval —and the plans laid out can change over time.

The rail section of the draft program includes plans for capital and maintenance investments along the Kalamazoo-Dearborn Amtrak corridor "to facilitate and maintain passenger train speeds of up to 110 mph".

Amtrak's Wolverine line, which runs several times daily between Dearborn and Chicago, currently operates at 110 mph passenger speed between Kalamazoo and Porter, Indiana. For years, MDOT has focused on bringing those speeds to the portion of track between Kalamazoo and Dearborn.

“We have been working on this corridor for several years now. We've had projects all along this corridor, whether it's upgrading rail to be able to handle the 110 service or rebuilding crossings to improve safety, not just for the rail, but also for motorists and pedestrians," Schirripa said.

Although the improvements are included in the draft, Schirripa said they don't necessarily have a set date and could potentially change over time.

However, some projects included in the draft plan are quicker and have a more clear timeline — Schirripa said bridge repair projects along US 131 near Kalamazoo are scheduled to begin in 2026.

“US 131 in Kalamazoo next year is going to see a lot of bridge projects. They're all very short bridge projects and that is our plan. Most of them are heal and sealer, which basically means repairing the pavement and sealing the cracks," Schirripa said.

Schirripa says many of the bridge projects are relatively minor and are expected to be completed in a week or over a weekend. Other Southwest Michigan-area projects in the draft program include the study of a new intercity passenger rail connection system in Battle Creek and numerous bridge and road repair projects across multiple counties.

The public comment period is open from August 1 to September 1. Comments can be made by emailing or sending a letter to MDOT, or by leaving a comment on the general comment form or interactive comment map found on MDOT’s website.