Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Reunited for Fascinatin' Rhythm: Megan Dooley live with the Kalamazoo Concert Band

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST
Fran Dwight Photography / https://frandwight.smugmug.com/
Megan Dooley, Tom Evans and the Kalamazoo Concert Band in 2019’s “Home Front” concert

Megan Dooley says that performing with an 80-piece concert band isn’t intimidating; it’s freeing, letting her use her “big voice” and release a stage persona that can match one of Kalamazoo’s largest halls. On the heels of a successful partnership in 2019, the popular Kalamazoo-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will join the Kalamazoo Concert Band for a free concert at Chenery Auditorium at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 25, led by music director Dr. Tom Evans. Dooley and Evans joined Cara Lieurance to preview the program.

There are many kinds of rhythms to enjoy, from swing to syncopation in the program, but Evans explains he expanded the concept to include the rhythms of nature too. They cover highlights of the program, which includes “Dances of a Shimmering Spirit” by Robert Sheldon, selections from Kander & Ebb’s “Chicago” musical, and Dooley featured in Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,” and a cover of an 80’s hit that will surprise the crowd.

WMUK Culture Megan DooleyTom EvansKalamazoo Concert Band
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
