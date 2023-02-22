Reunited for Fascinatin' Rhythm: Megan Dooley live with the Kalamazoo Concert Band

Megan Dooley says that performing with an 80-piece concert band isn’t intimidating; it’s freeing, letting her use her “big voice” and release a stage persona that can match one of Kalamazoo’s largest halls. On the heels of a successful partnership in 2019, the popular Kalamazoo-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will join the Kalamazoo Concert Band for a free concert at Chenery Auditorium at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 25, led by music director Dr. Tom Evans. Dooley and Evans joined Cara Lieurance to preview the program.

There are many kinds of rhythms to enjoy, from swing to syncopation in the program, but Evans explains he expanded the concept to include the rhythms of nature too. They cover highlights of the program, which includes “Dances of a Shimmering Spirit” by Robert Sheldon, selections from Kander & Ebb’s “Chicago” musical, and Dooley featured in Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,” and a cover of an 80’s hit that will surprise the crowd.