Michigan department of health and human services

-
Rachel Sykes says research shows that separating a child from their parent causes trauma. She says disrupting the connection point can have long-lasting…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state is taking a synchronized approach to fighting the hepatitis A outbreak. It’s activated two emergency centers. Through the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) An advocacy group for kids says a court-ordered report shows Michigan has a long way to go before it can guarantee the safety and welfare…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers say they will look into reports the Michigan agency that handles child abuse and neglect cases fudged its numbers to make…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A legal challenge has been filed against a state rule that requires counseling for parents who have a religious objection to vaccinating…
-
State health officials say Michigan's infant mortality rate is down. The state Department of Health and Human Services released a three-year infant…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) An overhaul of Michigan’s child foster care system is showing results, and the state is moving closer to ending a federal judge’s…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Patient advocates and two hospital-affiliated HMOs say a decision to drop them from the state’s Medicaid program will impose hardships on…
-
State officials say that the 2010 oil spill in the Kalamazoo River likely won’t lead to long-term problems for residents who breathed in oil-related…
-
A Michigander has contracted the bubonic plague. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Health, the Marquette County resident…