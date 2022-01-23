-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder is letting Michigan drivers go a little faster. Snyder signed a package of bills Thursday that will, among other…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) broke its own rule on road safety studies. That’s according to a new report from the…
-
The City of Kalamazoo can and should improve the way that people travel through it. That’s the message of the Complete Streets Coalition, a grassroots…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation is close to re-negotiating a deal on leased rail cars that are sitting un-used in a state lot. The state’s…
-
A massive accident on I-94 in January raised new concerns about how safety of the highway. The Michigan Department of Transportation, and other state…
-
The U.S. Transportation Department has approved $750,000 in emergency relief for flooding in Southeast Michigan. The Gongwer News Service reports that the…
-
Five Michigan counties received transportation grants Wednesday in order to support 356 jobs in the state.According to a press release by the Michigan…
-
Officials at Western Michigan University say the work of an institute for studying transportation will be to improve people’s quality of life by giving…