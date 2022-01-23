Michigan unemployment rate

-
Unemployment rates in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets were up slightly in November, compared to a year ago. Although total employment was up…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s monthly jobless rate has edged upward -- not because more people have lost jobs, but because more people are looking for work.…
-
Jobless rates in November were down about one-percent from year ago levels in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets. The Department of Technology,…
-
Unemployment rates have dropped in both the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets over the last year. The Michigan Department of Management, Technology…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s official unemployment rate has dropped just slightly below the national average. It’s the first time that’s happened in 15…
-
Unemployment rates have dropped more than one-percentage point in both the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets over the last year. The Michigan…
-
Unemployment rates in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets were down in July compared to a year ago. The Department of Technology, Management and…
-
Michigan’s monthly jobless rate has dropped to 5.3 percent -- the lowest it’s been in 14 years, and it matches the national average. Gov. Rick Snyder (R)…
-
Jobless rates for the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets were down more than a percentage point in June compared to a year ago. The Department of…
-
Michigan’s monthly jobless rate is unchanged at 5.5 percent. That’s well below the 7.1 percent rate from this time a year ago. Over the past 12 months,…