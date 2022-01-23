-
Dr.Steve Feffer is a professor of English at Western Michigan University, and is a founding organizer of Theatre Kalamazoo's New PlayFest. He and…
Dr. Scott Boerma and Dr. Trey Harris joined Cara Lieurance to preview a 3 pm concert on Sunday Feb 16 shared by the WMU Concert Band and WMU Wind…
"Theatre is not dead!" is Gordon Bolar's emphatic answer to the question posed by Paul Simon in the Simon & Garfunkle song, "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and…
Jon Schmidt grew up in a music-loving family, he tells Cara Lieurance, citing two older siblings who nurtured his talent at a pianist. Hearing Mannheim…
Two weeks before school starts in the fall, Western Michigan University music students start marching band practice for the football season. When classes…
Music director Julian Kuerti and soloist Leticia Moreno, a Spanish violinist, join Cara Lieurance to talk about how three different composers (and one…
The North American tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical involves a company of 50 performers, musicians and technicians, six of whom are trained to…
The national tour of The Phantom Of The Opera opens Feb 6 at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo, giving West Michigan audiences their first chance to see a…
Writer and WMUK theater critic Gordon Bolar highlights West Michigan theater this winter and spring in a preview with Cara Lieurance. They cover upcoming…
For the last two years of the national tour, Emily Croome has watched performances of Monty Python's Spamalot from her director's chair in the pit…