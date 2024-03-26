Former Kalamazooan stars in 50th anniversary production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"

"It's a very full circle moment for me because I have not been back since I left," says Jaden Dominique, who lived in Kalamazoo from ages 7 - 15.

"I went to the Gagie School and our Christmas program, believe it or not,

used to be at Miller Auditorium every year," she adds. Dominique will take the Miller Auditorium stage starring as Mary Magdalene in the national touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar on Tuesday, Mar 26 and Wednesday Mar 27 at 7:30 pm.

This production of Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original album, which came before it was adapted for stage. Says Dominique, "We don't have an intermission...[it's] continuous movement. And you'll see that this show is such an ensemble piece...t's such a big, amazing artistic piece that you get to experience." She describes the audition process she went through to earn the role, and how it has affected her performance of the character. She joined the tour in September, and stays with it until it closes in May.

Tickets and more information are at the Miller Auditorium website.

