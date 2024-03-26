© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Former Kalamazooan stars in 50th anniversary production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
Jaden Dominique
courtesy of the artist
Jaden Dominique

"It's a very full circle moment for me because I have not been back since I left," says Jaden Dominique, who lived in Kalamazoo from ages 7 - 15.
"I went to the Gagie School and our Christmas program, believe it or not,
used to be at Miller Auditorium every year," she adds. Dominique will take the Miller Auditorium stage starring as Mary Magdalene in the national touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar on Tuesday, Mar 26 and Wednesday Mar 27 at 7:30 pm.

This production of Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original album, which came before it was adapted for stage. Says Dominique, "We don't have an intermission...[it's] continuous movement. And you'll see that this show is such an ensemble piece...t's such a big, amazing artistic piece that you get to experience." She describes the audition process she went through to earn the role, and how it has affected her performance of the character. She joined the tour in September, and stays with it until it closes in May.

Tickets and more information are at the Miller Auditorium website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Miller AuditoriumWMU
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content