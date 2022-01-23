Peter Eldridge

-
The 11th annual New York Voices Vocal Jazz Camp, a training ground for aspiring jazz singers, is underway at Western Michigan University. Public concerts…
MOSS is probably best described as a collaborative project rather than a band. It brings together five top contemporary vocalists to create, in a short…
On Thursday at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, five top vocal jazz soloists will reunite as MOSS for a concert that will also feature the…
During a recent jazz residency at Western Michigan University, Keith Hall, host of WMUK's Jazz Currents, invited jazz vocalist and songwriter Peter…